The History Channel’s hit show is looking for leads in NC and hopes to strike gold in the Mother County.

BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American Pickers” throughout Feb. 2023.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating journey to find interesting antiques with even more interesting stories.

The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques owned by private collectors.

They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Mike and Robbie Wolfe, two of the show’s cast members, will be traveling with Danielle Colby to find treasures throughout North Carolina. You may be curious about the specific kinds of antiques they are searching for, but Producer Meredith Ball says things aren’t too specific.

“Mike and Robbie do not have a set list of items that they are looking for. However, their goal is to visit collectors who have large, private collections which they can spend the better part of the day digging through,” said Ball. “If someone has a unique collection with a rich story, we want to hear from them!”

The “American Pickers” TV Show is looking for leads from Bladen County and would love to explore any hidden treasures our county’s residents may have. With a rich and extensive history as the Mother County, Bladen has the potential to offer something special. “We always love paying homage to the towns we visit on the show,” Ball stated.

Ball made it clear that the Pickers do not visit stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. Rather, they are interested in items and collections held by private collectors or citizens.

Those who are interested may send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.