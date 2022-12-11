CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from concerned community members in recent months alleging criminal activity in the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road in the Clarkton area.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents were patrolling the N. Mitchell Ford Road area of Clarkton on Monday when they observed Charlie Philip Fowler, 49 of Clarkton, driving a vehicle with a revoked registration, as well as driving with a revoked license.

Agents discovered that Fowler had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Agents made contact with Fowler who was also in possession of a concealed firearm according to law enforcement. Fowler was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked registration, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was held under a $26,000 bond.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Fowler’s residence just hours later. Law enforcement discovered five additional firearms which were seized in accordance with the search warrant.

While executing the search warrant, children were located in the residence in close proximity to firearms and living in less-than-ideal conditions.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of the Bladen County Department of Social Services and Bladen County Animal Control.

Two individuals were arrested during the execution of the search warrant for resisting public officers who were trying to perform their duties.

Shannon Rose King-Fowler, 48 of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer. Fowler was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was held under a $2,000 bond.

Joseph Henry Hardee, 47 of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer. Hardee was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was held under a $2,000 bond.