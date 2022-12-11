ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners has released its approved meeting schedule for next year.

For the most part, things look the same with meetings falling on the first and third Monday of each month. The exception is the month of January, which will have meetings on the first and third Tuesdays due to the New Year holiday.

Meetings take place at 6:30 in the Commissioners Room in the Bladen County Courthouse.

Our Board of Commissioners will also be attending the National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference and the NACo Annual Conference which will take place Feb. 11-14 and July 21-24 respectively.

Nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials will gather at the NACo Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. to discuss and hopefully find solutions to federal policy issues that impact county residents. Bladen County’s Commissioners will have the opportunity to meet the members of the 118th Congress, as well as attend policy sessions and interact with federal agency officials.

The NACo Annual Conference will take place in Austin, Texas.