BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past several months that have alleged the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 700 block of Paul Brisson Road in the Dublin area.

On Tuesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations Division carried out a search warrant in the 700 block of Paul Brisson Road in Bladenboro.

Agents encountered multiple subjects while executing the search warrant. One of the subjects, Teddy Randal Deaver, 39 of Bladenboro, attempted to assault a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Investigator by stabbing him with a screwdriver but was unsuccessful.

During the search warrant, multiple weapons and amounts of methamphetamine and Suboxone were located and seized.

T. Deaver was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deaver was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $155,000 bond, and additional charges are anticipated.

Ryan Austan Deaver, 29 of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping or selling controlled substances, and child abuse. R. Deaver was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $51,000.00 bond.

Avery Carroll, 36 of Bladenboro, was also arrested and was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping or selling controlled substances, and child abuse. Carroll was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $51,000.00 bond.