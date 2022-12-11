BLADEN COUNTY — During the next two weeks, more than 2,200 Marines and Sailors from Camp Lejeune are participating in MEUEX 1 from 26 MEU Command Element and subordinate units, Battalion Landing Team (BLT), 1st Battalion, 6th Marines (1/6), Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 22, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced, Maritime Special Purpose Force (MSPF), Bravo Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), Navy SEAL Team 10, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) Detachment 461.

As Camp Lejeune aims to provide a realistic training environment, residents can expect additional noise in and around the vicinity of Elizabethtown and White Lake, as well as Fayetteville and Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field in Bogue, North Carolina. The extra noise could be a result of rotary-wing aircraft and military vehicle operations.

“It is important to train away from Camp Lejeune to add realism to the training scenario, which includes conducting operations in unfamiliar locations and real-world considerations,” said 1st Lt. Andrew Soto. “Marines and Sailors benefit from the experience of handling unexpected friction that may arise despite careful and meticulous planning.” 1st Lt. Soto explained that our Marines and Sailors are prepared with tough, realistic training to ensure that they do things safely. It also helps to build their confidence that they can accomplish their mission in any location.

1st Lt. Soto explained that “by the end of the pre-deployment training program, the Marines and Sailors of the 26 MEU, in partnership with their Navy teammates, will be able to serve as a formidable deterrent operating from the sea, capable of conducting missions across the full range of military operations.”

Residents can expect operations to occur in the early morning and late-night hours. Training will not be visible to audiences outside the installation. It is possible, however, to see overflying military aircraft, military vehicles, and roleplayers related to the military’s training.

Residents of Bladen County may observe military aircraft and personnel from Dec. 16-21.

Camp Lejeune would like to thank the residents of Bladen County for their continued support of our area’s service members, as well as their patience throughout the course of the operations conducted to prepare Camp Lejeune’s Marines and Sailors for whatever may come their way as they serve the nation.

“Your support guarantees that our Marines and Sailors will conduct the most challenging and realistic training possible,” said 1st Lt. Andrew Soto. “This will ensure that they are ready for any situation while forward deployed whether it be combat operations, responding to natural disasters or providing humanitarian assistance.”

For more information, contact the Expeditionary Operations Training Group Communication Strategy and Operations Officer, 1st Lt. Andrew Soto at andrew.c.soto@usmc.mil or 910-440-2156 or 843-271-3497.