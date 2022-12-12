ELIZABETHTOWN — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown continued its tradition of providing girls from the Lake Waccamaw campus of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BGHNC) last Tuesday.

Each year, the Kiwanis of Elizabethtown collaborate with Leinwand’s to provide the young girls from BGHNC with items they need or want.

Following the shopping spree, members of the Kiwanis Club, as well as the East and West Bladen Key Club members met the girls and their chaperones for dinner at San Jose Restaurant.

Presentations from two BGHNC students and members of the East Bladen Key Club were heard by attendees. They spoke about their experience at the Kiwanis Key Leader Camp.

East Bladen Key Club members Remi West and Mars Inman spoke about how the camp gave them personal development experience, as well as the opportunity to learn about leadership and network with their peers. Working closely to accomplish goals also allowed them to forge new friendships.

Although there were many great experiences from camp, East Bladen and Thomas Academy students reported that their favorite was learning new things and receiving message “grams” from fellow campers.

Key Club and Kiwanis members distributed more Christmas gifts following the meal and presentations.

The Kiwanis Club members closed the meeting by naming Dr. Lisa Bryan, Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown President, Kiwanian of the Year. Kiwanis member Michael Aycock presented Dr. Bryan with a plaque that stated, “For your unselfish, devoted, and compassionate service to the local, State, and National Kiwanis, Thank You.”