Some of my favorite memories from high school are all of the times our band traveled to various locations to perform or compete. School field trips in general induced excitement, but band trips were on a completely different level.

Every four years we would take a big trip, and during my freshman year, we went to Washington D.C., and got to perform outside the Jefferson Memorial for some passing tourists visiting our nation’s capital. Although they didn’t speak our language, we were able to communicate with them through the music that we played. They were mesmerized and we were so proud to have given them a cool experience. They expressed their appreciation by taking endless selfies with us and our instruments after our performance ended.

Although the big trips were special, we anticipated a yearly tradition as we prepared to travel to Carowinds to perform at the theme park. It may not have been as grand as Washington, D.C.C, but it was a trip that we looked forward to every August when the new school year began.

Much to my delight, East Bladen High School and Elizabethtown Middle School students are currently experiencing the same excitement my peers and I felt about a decade ago.

The two schools are currently having a fundraiser to help cover their expenses for the event and are asking for the support of their community.

The expenses the fundraiser aims to cover are student registration fees, transportation, and a meal for students while inside the park. The goal is for each student to raise $150.

To support your local student musicians, donations of any size can be made by searching “East Bladen H.S. and Elizabethtown M.S. Band Fundraiser” on Facebook or by visiting wefund4u.com/fundraiser/east-bladen-h-s-and-elizabethtown-m-s-band-fundraiser/flyer/479561.