DUBLIN — On the morning of Dec. 5, students from Bladen Early College High School, East Bladen High School, and West Bladen High School worked together to wrap Christmas care packages.

The students were assisting Mrs. Brittany Jackson, a Bladen Community College science teacher.

The packages that Mrs. Jackson and the students wrapped will be delivered to Bladen Rehabilitation Center to bring holiday cheer to those who need it.