BLADENBORO — Shawn Latrell Marshall, 22 of Riegelwood, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for keeping or sale of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana following an encounter with deputies during a traffic stop.

Deputies from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a traffic checking station at the intersection of NC Hwy 211 and NC Hwy 242 in Bladenboro when Marshall’s vehicle approached the checking station.

According to information from law enforcement, deputies detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle as they spoke with Marshall. Deputies then executed a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered over one and a half pounds of marijuana and over $1,700.

Marshall was taken to Bladen County Detention Center and was given a $5,000 secured bond.