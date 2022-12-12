Bladen County officials spent May 2021 to Feb. 2022 carefully putting together the Bladen County Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2032.

The Bladen County Strategic Plan (BCSP) is a guiding framework for activities and operations. It provides officials with a general blueprint for the upcoming decade to ensure that events can run smoothly. Its purpose is to establish Bladen County’s priorities, define actions and investments, and direct the achievement of both short and long-term goals.

County officials use this plan to evaluate progress and make adjustments as needed for the best interests of Bladen County residents.

To create the plan, County officials collaborated with and welcome feedback from local business owners, citizens, and community stakeholders.

The vision, as stated in the BCSP document, is for Bladen County to become a safe, welcoming community. “We promote a vibrant economy, healthy and active lifestyles, and nurture a love of life-long learning for all our diverse residents,” states the 2022-2023 Strategic Plan.

The BCSP lists safety, integrity, respect, communication, punctuality and timeliness, reliability, and accountability as its values.

There are six focus areas in the BCSP: environment and agriculture, healthy community, quality education, prosperous economy, safe and prepared community, and community infrastructure, housing, and transit.

As one of Bladen County’s leading industries, the agriculture focus area will work to “educate and encourage young people about the employment opportunities in agriculture, forestry, and the environment” as well as build the infrastructure to support and recruit businesses.

One priority of the healthy community area is to utilize a mobile unit health department and provide the community with more accessible resources in general.

As is the goal for much of the country, Bladen County intends to recruit and keep highly qualified teachers as an effort to meet its BCSP goal of quality education.

Bladen County intends to create a prosperous economy by providing a community where “small, large, veteran, and minority-owned” businesses can grow and thrive.

Reducing the response time for Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement is a top priority for the provision of a safe, prepared community.

In an answer to a big Bladen County problem, officials state in the BCSP document that they plan to “invest in market-driven housing options that have the needed infrastructure to support growth” as well as “facilitate the expansion of Day Care facilities within the county.”

Bladen County has some big changes on the horizon. To read the entire BCSP for 2022-2032, visit bladennc.govoffice3.com.