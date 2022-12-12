BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enforcement in the NC Hwy 211 area near the Robeson County line on Dec. 3.

According to law enforcement, the deputy clocked a passing vehicle at a speed of 78 in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and therefore conducted a vehicle stop. The vehicle stopped on NC Hwy 211 business.

While the Deputy was providing instructions to the driver, later identified as Jamar Quamel Newkirk, 26 of Bladenboro, the vehicle fled the scene, prompting the deputy to pursue him.

Newkirk’s vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour as he attempted to escape law enforcement. However, the Bladenboro Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks that disabled three tires on Newkirk’s vehicle.

Despite the damage to the vehicle, Newkirk continued his attempts to flee and crashed into a light pole causing passenger Antwan Jerrell Bryant, 36 of Fayetteville, to flee on foot. Bryant was later apprehended in the woods and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies located a weapon inside the vehicle. Newkirk and Bryant were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Bryant was released from the hospital and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Bryant was taken to Bladen County Detention Center and held under a secured $475,000 bond.

Jamar Quamel Newkirk is currently wanted after escaping from the hospital. Newkirk has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. Newkirk also has outstanding warrants for common law robbery.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Jamar Quamel Newkirk should be reported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.