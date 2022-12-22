ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest warrants on Bronson Mark Brisson, 24 of Elizabethtown, at his residence on Monday for possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

According to police, multiple items of drug paraphernalia along with presumable illegal controlled substances were observed during the arrest. Agents applied for and then executed a search warrant. A semi-automatic handgun and amounts of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and Suboxone were located and seized while officers carried out the search warrant. Additionally, officers seized $3,462.

Summer Danielle Howd, 25 of Elizabethtown, was also arrested following the investigation.

Brisson was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Brisson was held under a $461,000 bond at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Howd was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Howd was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond.