ELIZABETHTOWN — A vehicle stop was conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Unit in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and NC 87 Bypass in Elizabethtown.

Agents encountered Ritchie Jerome Williams, 44 of Elizabethtown during the stop. During a search of Williams’ vehicle, amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana were located and seized by law enforcement.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, and resisting a public officer.

Williams was held under a $56,000 bond at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.