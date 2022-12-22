CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints throughout the last several months alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of N. Clark Street in the Clarkton area.

During the course of the investigation, amounts of cocaine were purchased from James Alvin Ratliff, 43 of Clarkton.

On Dec. 12, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and Patrol Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of N. Clark Street. No one was present when the search warrant was executed, but an amount of marijuana was located on the premises and seized by law enforcement.

On Monday, Ratliff was arrested and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.

Ratliff was held under a $150,000 bond at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.