ELIZABETHTOWN — Pierre LaClay Melvin Adams, 39 of Elizabethtown, has been arrested following numerous community complaints made to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Clara’s Corner in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted a knock and talk at the residence of Adams’ residence on Tuesday. During the encounter, agents established probable cause to apply for a search warrant for the property located on Clara’s Corner in Elizabethtown. During the execution of the search warrant, an amount of cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia were located and seized by law enforcement.

Adams was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under an $11,000.00 bond.