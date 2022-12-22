BLADEN COUNTY — Thanks to this year’s Empty Stocking Fund donors, the families of 101 children in Bladen County will receive vouchers for Leinwands in Elizabethtown.

Families were able to apply for vouchers with the Bladen County Department of Social Services in order to provide their children with things they may want or need for Christmas.

This year, the total amount donated to the Empty Stocking fund is $8,023.47 which will help many families this holiday season.

The goal for next year is to involve Walmart to allow for even more needs to be met through this incredible project.

The donors to this year’s Empty Stocking Fund are listed below.

1. Carver’s Creek UMW ………………………………………………….. $50

2. Laurie Smith ……………………………………………………………… $100

“In recognition of Richard and Laurie Smith”

3. Leslie Johnson ……………………………………………………………. $250

“In memory of W. Leslie Johnson, Jr.”

4. Mark Summerlin ………………………………………………………… $100

5. Anonymous ………………………………………………………………… $100

6. Paul Albritton …………………………………………………………….. $80

7. Clarkton Lion’s Club ……………………………………………………. $75

8. Terressa McKoy Watts ………………………………………………… $500

“In honor of Barbara L. McKoy”

9. Joseph Cain ……………………………………………………………….. $200

10. BW Greene Properties ……………………………………………….. $100

11. Lumber River United Way ………………………………………….. $1,500

12. Trinity Methodist Men’s Club ……………………………………… $1,500

13. Bethlehem United Methodist Church …………………………… $200

14. Woodmen of the World Lodge 208 ………………………………. $150

15. Star Communications …………………………………………………. $1,953.47

16. Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce … $165

17. LRUW Reserve funds ………………………………………………….. $1,000

Total amount donated: $8,023.47

The Bladen Journal, Lumber River United Way, Bladen County Department of Social Services, and Leinwands would like to extend their gratitude to all who were able to donate this year.