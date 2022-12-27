Rotary members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as their hand covers their hearts.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Rotary Club held its last meeting of the year on Wednesday of last week. Members were able to take time out of their busy holiday schedules to socialize and celebrate the work they’ve done in 2022.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer before fellowship began.

This year, the Elizabethtown Rotary Club has been busy giving back to the community. In April, they held their annual golf tournament that provided scholarships to Bladen County high school seniors.

They celebrated United Way Day of Caring in May by serving lunch to the gentlemen at Southeastern Carolina Crossroads. This collaboration with Lumber River United Way, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Bladen Crisis Assistance demonstrated the dedication of Rotarians and their partners to the service of others.

They thanked their previous president, Whitley Ward, for her service to the organization and community and welcomed the current president, Cristin Hursey, in July.

In August, Rotary members volunteered to do site clean-up for the Fayetteville Area Habitat of Humanity’s Bladen County sites. The temperature that day was 90 degrees, not accounting for the heat index.

Rotarians began a raffle in September to raise money for local projects that help Bladen County residents and nonprofit organizations with a raffle. The winner was revealed at the Pork & Beats festival.

In November, Elizabethtown Rotarians held a fundraiser to fight hunger all over the world in November, and they spent the entire fall season delivering dictionaries to Bladen County third graders.

They also heard from our community’s youth throughout the year and demonstrated their appreciation for the work they do for others that will benefit current and future Bladen County residents.

Elizabethtown Rotary Club meetings will resume next year.