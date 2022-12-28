BLADEN COUNTY — In partnership with RHA Health Services, Trillium Health Resources is providing mental health and substance use services in Bladen County via a new mobile unit.

This mobile unit will visit various locations to help boost health equity. It will also provide access to treatment for those who have behavioral and healthcare needs. The mobile unit will focus on underserved communities.

A full schedule, including location details, will be available soon.

If you’re interested in hosting the mobile clinic at your business or organization’s facility, you can contact Martha Locklear at marthal@rhanet.org or 910-625-8132.