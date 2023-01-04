BLADEN COUNTY — Christopher Dwayne Nelson, 31 of Ivanhoe, Oklahoma, has been extradited to the Bladen County Detention Center following the results of an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

According to law enforcement, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report from school employees on Oct. 4 that a child had disclosed that a family member was sexually abusing them. The 10-year-old child’s claims were investigated thoroughly and police discovered that Nelson had repeatedly abused the victim.

Nelson was apprehended in Enfaula County, Oklahoma by United States Marshals on Dec. 12 and was transported by the NC Department of Corrections to Bladen County following his decision to waive extradition.

Nelson has been charged with a crime against nature, indecent liberties with a child, statutory sex offense by an adult, second-degree forcible sex offense, and sexual activity by a substitute parent.

Nelson received a $2,000,000 secured bond.

“Sheriff McVicker would like to thank all of the agencies who assisted in the apprehension of Nelson,” stated a press release by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. “This is a wonderful example of agencies working together for the greater good.”