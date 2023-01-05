Aaron Broughton Dew, 83, of White Oak passed away at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Broughton Dew and Anna Laura Smith Dew; wife, Mary Frances Dew; brother, James Oris Dew and sister, Daphine Tyndell.

Aaron leaves behind two daughters: Annette Dew Lopez and husband Greg, Carolyn Sew Barbour and husband Tommy; both of White Oak; six grandchildren: Holly Watson (Josh), Laura Dew Lopez (Jeremy), Jessica Lopez, Helen Lopez, Samantha Barbour, Aaron Barbour; three great-grandchildren: Mordekai, Conner and Violet.

Aaron was a kind, soft-hearted man who loved his family and grandbabies unconditionally. He was a great carpenter and reaped the benefits of building homes. He enjoyed Hershey bars, Milky Way candy bars, circus peanuts, and a cold Coca-Cola. Aaron loved the Lord, Southern gospel music, and reading his Bible. His humble spirit will be forever remembered in the hearts who knew him best.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6th at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th at Faith Baptist Church in White Oak. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone at (800) 608-3023.