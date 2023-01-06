ELIZABETHTOWN — Robert Earl Griffin, 46 of Saint Paul’s, was arrested on narcotics-related charges due to community complaints received by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaints made to law enforcement alleged the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Russ Street area in Elizabethtown. During the investigation, amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin.

Griffin has been charged with selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing schedule II controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Griffin was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000.00 bond.