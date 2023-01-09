Those interested in tourism are encouraged to attend the meeting on Jan. 18.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A public meeting on tourism will be held on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the Powell – Melvin Agricultural Center, located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The meeting will be used to introduce the UPLIFT program.

Along with three other southeastern counties in North Carolina, Bladen County was selected to benefit from a state initiative that will focus on increasing tourism in rural communities.

Organizers have explained that UPLIFT works regionally rather than within county borders. The goal of UPLIFT is to support local tourism leaders as they strive to bring their vision for tourism within their community to fruition. Different types of tourism include but are not limited to natural, recreational, cultural, agricultural, and culinary. The program is implemented by Appalachian State University in collaboration with NatureScapes, NC State University, and local residents.

“This is perfect timing for us and we are honored to be involved,” Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terri Dennison said. “We are certainly seeing an increase in visitors to Mother Nature’s Playground. This program will help us strengthen the tourism product, develop our strategies and focus on the impact of tourism on our economy and quality of life.”

As stated in a press release from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the goals of the UPLIFT Program are to

”- Develop multi-night itineraries that connect sites in your region to strengthen the overall tourism product mix, keep visitors in the community longer, increase spending & make it easier for travelers to visit;

– Enhance, innovate and scale the tourism experiences offered within your region, working with new and existing tourism providers;

– Strengthen tourism economies, skills that stimulate entrepreneurship, grow businesses and create/retain jobs;

– Tell the stories of your region, your communities, and individual tourism sites;

– Integrate sustainability practices into the region’s tourism experiences”

The Jan. 18 meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 910-862-4368.