ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Yandle & Son Small Engine Repair and the Yandle Family were chosen as the winner of the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market of Bladen County for the second year in a row.

The tree decorating contest is part of the series of Christmas at the Farmers Market events held every Saturday from Thanksgiving until Christmas each year. Families, organizations, clubs, and businesses can decorate a tree for a donation of $20. Farmer’s Market attendees can then pay $1 to vote on their favorite.

Altogether, the Chamber was able to raise $165 for the Empty Stocking Fund.