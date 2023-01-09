ELIZABETHTOWN — After a delay due to winter weather, the Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the addition of a new business to Elizabethtown with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Cool Safe Climate Controlled Storage cut the big, red ribbon to signify the official opening of their business. Cool Safe Climate Controlled Storage offers indoor storage units of various sizes and is located at 204 W. Swanzy Street in the same building as Bladen Building Supply.

Climate-controlled storage is important to ensure that fragile or temperature-sensitive items are stored safely. Items like vinyl albums, for example, cannot be stored in a space where the temperature fluctuates wildly, such as an outside shed. Doing so would cause the vinyl to warp and become unplayable.

The business is operated by Lane Greene and family. For more information, contact 910-876-4386.