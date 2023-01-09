LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre will hold auditions for two productions in early February.

Auditions for the 9th Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 11. These auditions will determine who will showcase their talent on the Carolina Civic Center stage.

Applications and the non-refundable $20 registration fee must be submitted to the Carolina Civic Center to the attention of Jonathan Brewington by 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The talent show will be March 18 at 7 p.m. and contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $1,000.

Auditions for the Carolina Civic Center’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12.

Those who wish to audition for a principal role should prepare to sing a song by that character, and those auditioning for ensemble should be prepared to sing a song from the show. Those auditioning should also be prepared to sing a song of their choice, with track, that displays their range and vocal ability. Songs from Broadway Musicals are encouraged.

The Carolina Civic Center’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be on the following dates and times:

June 7-9 at 7 p.m.

June 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

June 11 at 3 p.m.

For applications and audition inquiries, visit www.CarolinaCivicCenter.com or contact Jonathan Brewington, stage manager, at 910-738-4339 Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com.