ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board got together on Monday for the first official meeting of the New Year. Schools that exceeded and met academic growth from the last school year were recognized at the beginning of the meeting.

The following schools that have been recognized for exceeding growth are West Bladen High, Clarkton of Discovery, and Bladenboro Middle. Bladen Lakes Primary, East Arcadia, East Bladen High, Plainview Primary, Tar Heel Middle, and Bladen Early College were the six county schools recognized for meeting the growth target. The Board was also recognized for their commitment to their students, teachers, and community.

Construction crews have currently been working to get the Tar School Project up and operational before the deadline approaches. The interior of the building is coming together nicely and the construction team is ahead of schedule in some places. The building is about 47 percent done and according to construction manager Mike Burris, the hope is to move into the new building during next school year’s Christmas Break period. The demolition of the old building will make way for the new parking lot once the green light to move in is given.

The Board has agreed to use leftover money that was meant for electric buses to implement the new fire tank instead since the grants given by the state will cover the cost of the buses. The Board also proposes that any leftover funds from their allowance on the building be used to renovate the baseball field and athletic facilities. Mike Burris has taken the Board’s suggestions and concerns into consideration as the project continues to develop.