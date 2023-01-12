An MV-22 Osprey lands during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
Captain Chad Shoalar, left, and Firefighter Jimmy Mize, right, both with the Elizabethtown Fire Department, watch as a MV-22 Osprey lands during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
Jimmy Mize, a Firefighter with the Elizabethtown Fire Department, listens for instruction during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and FireFighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, give instruction to local emergency services departments during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brady Wulf, right, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-261, shows local emergency services agencies how to use a three-point lap belt and single shoulder harness in an MV-22 Osprey during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown, North Carolina on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
Fire and Emergency Services Vehicles are parked next to an MV-22 Osprey lands during an aviation mishap drill at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brady Wulf, right, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-261, leads local emergency services departments through an aviation mishap drill in an MV-22 Osprey at Tactical Landing Zone Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown on Dec. 1.
ELIZABETHTOWN — U.S. Marines with various units across Marine Corps Air Station New River visited Elizabethtown in December for an Aviation Mishap Exercise at Bladen Lakes.
Military units partnered with local emergency organizations for a simulated crash of a MV-22 Osprey.
The drill was conducted in partnership with local departments to give units a rare opportunity to participate in a critical training exercise, while testing and evaluating the procedures utilized by Marine Corps Air Station New River in the event of an actual mishap.