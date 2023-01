ELIZABETHTOWN — Sergeant Matt Long was presented with a certificate in honor of being voted #1 Best Law Enforcement from the Bladen Journal’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that they are “very proud of Sgt. Long and all his hard work” and that “it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Sgt. Long currently serves as the Resource Officer for West Bladen High School.