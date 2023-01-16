TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit apprehended Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, both of Fayetteville, on Thursday.

The charges stemmed from an incident involving the possession of counterfeit dollar bills and the use of counterfeit money in exchange for goods. The incident reportedly occurred at Smithfield Food in Tar Heel on Jan. 9.

Blackshear and Smith were arrested and were each charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of forgery of an instrument. Smith was also served with outstanding warrants from Cumberland County on embezzlement charges and charges for failure to return rental property.

Blackshear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.