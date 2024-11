BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit apprehended Dillion Keith Long, 22 of Bladenboro, on Friday on charges related to a 2022 incident.

Long was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Long was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.