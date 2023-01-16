BLADENBORO — Clyde Russ, 32 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Friday following a call by a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South. Vice/Narcotics units arrived within three minutes of the call being taken due to being in the area at the time of dispatch.

Methamphetamine was found in Russ’ possession at the time of arrest and it was also uncovered that he was wanted by North Carolina Probation and Parole. Russ was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Russ was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and held under a $15,000 bond.