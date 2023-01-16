ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen High School Beta Club has chosen to lend a hand to Bladen County’s furriest residents in need.

The East Bladen Beta Club has dedicated its January project to collecting donations for the Bladen County Animal Shelter. Bladen County animal lovers are encouraged to drop donations off at the front office of the school. Appropriate items for donations are blankets, beds, food, treats, toys, and money. Donors may keep in mind that the aforementioned items will be used to care for both the shelter’s canine and feline residents.

East Bladen High School and the Bladen County Animal Shelter are both located in Elizabethtown. East Bladen High is at 5600 N.C. 87 and the address for the shelter is 506 Smith Circle.