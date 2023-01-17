ELIZABETHTOWN — The 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade took place on Monday. The parade theme this year was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” It was a cool winter day but Broad St to S Poplar St was lined with crowds of people. Local businesses, organizations, and marching bands paraded the streets to honor one of America’s most iconic figures.

An ROTC troop marched up ahead of Elizabethtown mayor Sylvia Campbell’s SUV which was followed by a convoy of floats. Mickey Mouse and friends, along with Sonic the Hedgehog made a guest appearance at this year’s parade and joined the kids in serving their best dance moves.

Dynasty Marching Unit was the hit of the parade and kept their energy up the entire parade. The crowd loved their performance, every child within eyesight was dancing as they passed by, and the reaction from attendees demonstrated that their trip from Baltimore, Maryland was worth it.

James “Bonecrusher” Smith was present and it was cool to see people on floats recognize and shout him out.

Dr. King used his voice to inspire a revolution without having to fire a single shot and set an example for millions of Americans. There were good vibes in the air and music rang through the streets as families gathered to take it all in. Dr. King’s vision will live on forever in American history and has set the standard for future generations to come. The crowded streets certainly reflected the dream Dr. King spoke about 60 years ago and hopefully, America can continue to progress.