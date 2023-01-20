CLARKTON — Joseph Lemon, 30 of Clarkton, was arrested at his residence, located in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in the Clarkton community on Wednesday.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division served an outstanding show cause order. During the arrest, law enforcement says that deputies observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit was contacted and agents were able to establish probable cause to apply for a search warrant for the property in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton.

During the execution of the search warrant, amounts of marijuana, paraphernalia, and US currency were located and seized. Agents were able to establish probable cause to apply for a secondary search warrant for the property in the 1200 block of Mitchell Ford Road, Clarkton NC. During the execution of this warrant, over two pounds of marijuana and a Ruger 5.7 semiautomatic handgun were located and seized.

Lemon was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lemon was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond.