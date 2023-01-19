But are electric buses the answer?

TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could look like in terms of transportation. Tar Heel Middle School students will be some of the first kids in Bladen County to ride the new electric school buses per a federal grant. The new electric buses will replace older diesel buses that have been used for the past 30 years. They will receive five new electric school buses as part of the EPA Clean School Bus Rebate program and the district also received an additional state grant for four additional electric buses. The four additional electric buses will go to Bladenboro Primary and Elizabethtown Primary through the NC Volkswagon Phase 2 Mitigation Plan. Duke Energy will provide the necessary infrastructure to support the electric buses through a grant.

Federal funds have gone to help Bladen County in its fight for cleaner and safer air for generations today and to come. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a $30.1 million grant for the NC Volkswagen Settlement Program back in October with the hopes to reduce air pollution with 161 new electric school buses across the state. The recipients of the grant were given to public, charter, and tribal schools in 81 counties. A large majority of the new electric buses will be sent out to mostly rural areas of the state. NC Phase 2 beneficiary mitigation plan is the final phase of funding combining the previously proposed phases 2 and 3 into one final phase. The district hopes to get the buses on the road for the 23-24 school year as the project will be set to be completed by the end of 2023.

From a broad view, this can be considered a positive development for the district because this will help reduce county schools spending on diesel fuel. The federal grant being applied has saved money on the Tar Heel project itself and has allowed the district to revert the initial funds elsewhere for improvements on the project.

Rural areas can be the most neglected communities in the state and these communities don’t always get access to the best-of-the-best technology. The introduction of electric buses will improve community-wide health and this will improve the air quality for the students of Bladen County. Access to clean energy through federal grants and grants at the state level is a positive development for rural communities that would normally be in a politician’s last thought. The demand for renewable energy is higher than ever but the question remains: is this what rural communities really need at this time?

There are still schools in rural communities with leaking roofs and teachers lacking the proper resources in the classroom. The state has $30 million to give but what about strengthening the areas where students struggle the most? Electric buses are a long-term solution but the core issue is inside the classroom as NC ranks in the bottom 10 of the nation when it comes to spending on per student for pre-k through 12th.

Air quality is determined by the environment but according to the CDC urban areas tend to have more air pollution than rural areas. Population and the surrounding environment play a huge factor in the amount of air pollution an area can receive. A research team from the University of Illinois discovered that the main source of air pollution in rural areas comes from the agricultural industry, which stems from livestock production and the breaking down of fertilizer.

Livestock can produce methane gas from grass grazing and livestock manure contains high concentrations of nitrogen. Tar Heel middle is located less than a mile down the street from the Smithfield Meat Plant. Slaughterhouses tend to produce millions of pounds of pollution annually and the UN has estimated that 18 percent of greenhouse gasses can be traced to the meat industry.

The bus driver shortage continues to be an issue for county schools statewide including right here in Bladen County. There are roughly about 14,000 buses and currently 1,300 bus drivers that are employed within the NC public school system. Bus drivers are consolidating routes and taking multiple trips to get students into the classroom on time with a heavier workload. The completion of the Tar Heel School project will combine the kids from Tar Heel Middle and Plainview Primary together, which will increase enrollment. Unfortunately, staff shortages and overcrowded school buses will not go away overnight without being addressed. Investing in the long-term future is important but ignoring the little problems that currently plague our school systems will cause major headaches later down the road.