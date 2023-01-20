BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Bladen County Department of Social Services with a home visit on Wednesday after child abuse complaints were alleged at a residence in the 400 block of Freeman-Davis Road in Bladenboro. Upon arrival at the residence, an overwhelming odor of marijuana was observed by deputies. Deputies were not able to get anyone to the door during their attempted visit.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit was contacted and Agents were able to establish probable cause to apply for a search warrant for the property in the 400 block of Freeman-Davis Road, Bladenboro NC. Prior to the arrival of Narcotics Agents, the subject of the Department of Social Services investigation arrived at the residence and was detained by deputies on the scene. Narcotics agents arrived and the search warrant was executed. During the execution of the search warrant, amounts of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit US currency were located and seized. Two children, 12 and 14, were home alone during the time of the search warrant execution.

Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 5 or more counterfeit instruments, and child abuse x2. Locklear was also served with multiple orders for arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic charges as well as a warrant for arrest for additional narcotics and weapon charges from Robeson County. Locklear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,004,500.00 bond. This investigation is ongoing.