ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is open!

North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center in partnership with 5 other North Carolina counties is offering an online Dining with Diabetes series designed for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with prediabetes, those with type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions, people with other conditions that would benefit from this program, and their families and caregivers. This program aims to help individuals learn strategies to manage their diabetes through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control, and label reading.

Join us for the virtual 4-week Dining with Diabetes series on Tuesdays, Feb. 21 and 28, as well as Tuesdays March 07 and 14, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Best of all, this program series is FREE!

To register visit go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register Contact Krista Johnson at 910-862.4591 or krista_johnson@ncsu.edu for registration assistance if needed.

Contact Becky Spearman at becky_spearman@ncsu.edu or 910.862.4591 for accommodations related to a disability seven days prior to the event.

