The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, held Oct. 28, honored UNC Health Southeastern and its health care providers, as well as the decade-long work of the Foundation Advocates and the community programs they have championed, including their current campaign to support renovations to the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department.

“The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates would like to thank all the Boots & BBQ sponsors, especially the presenting sponsors, Lumber River United Way, Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Robins & Morton, as well as our donors and volunteers, for giving their time, talents, services and products!” said Event Chair Christy Bryant. “Collectively, we raised almost $90,000 for emergency department renovations and we couldn’t have done it without you! Cheers to 10 more years!”

Over 350 guests enjoyed live entertainment provided by 20 Ride, which was presented by HealthKeeperz. The evening’s meal was catered by Fuller’s Old Fashioned BBQ. Beverages were graciously donated by Healy Wholesale Company and Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

“We appreciated the community support of Boots & BBQ and the efforts of the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates who are committed to their community and our shared goal to enhance and advance UNC Health Southeastern, and more specifically our emergency services, for future generations to come,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington.

To learn more about future ways to support the programs, events and initiatives of the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, visit unchealthse.org.