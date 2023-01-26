LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return.

The 2023 tax season officially opened on Jan. 23 and Lumber River United Way is pleased to announce that it is hosting a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program again. This IRS-linked program will assist taxpayers in the preparation and e-filing of their federal and state tax returns at no cost to the participant. Taxpayers eligible for this service should have a household income below $57,000, be an elder, or have a disability.

Through VITA tax clinics, taxpayers will participate in a brief interview, be assisted in creating an IRS customer portal account, and have their tax documents scanned so that an IRS-certified tax preparer volunteer can complete the return. After the return is completed, the taxpayer can either log into the IRS’ website to review/sign and have their return e-filed, or they can schedule an appointment to meet with someone to review their return.

Community Engagement Manager, Margaret Crites said “In the first year of LRUW’s VITA program, we assisted 85 taxpayers and secured over $100,000 in refunds. But, probably just as importantly, we saved our people nearly $12,000 in fees they would have paid for tax preparation.”

Originally created with a grant through United Way of North Carolina, this year the program is supported through a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation. Crites says “We really didn’t know what to expect last year, but we were thrilled so many people utilized the service. Already, we are making appointments with some of the people we served last year.”

Tax clinics have been scheduled throughout February and March at the new Lumber River United Way office located at 301 N. Water Street and at the Bladen County Public Library and the Hoke County Public Library.

“All the clinics listed will be at the Bladen County Public Library. We have one clinic scheduled with a church in Bladen County as well,” stated Crites.

A paper-filed return can take 6 months or more for the IRS to process and issue a refund. Typically, a refund for an e-filed return is issued within 21 days. By utilizing the VITA service, taxpayers will receive their whole refund rather than having a fee, of possibly several hundred dollars, deducted.

To learn more about the VITA program, please visit Lumber River United Way’s website: https://www.lumberriveruw.org/ and call our office at 910-739-4244 to make an appointment.

About Lumber River United Way

We unite to create positive, lasting change for people in need. We are a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to solving the most pressing health and human service needs by assisting people in Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson Counties. We work every day to achieve our vision and mission by focusing on the three foundations for building better lives: Health, Education, and Financial Stability.