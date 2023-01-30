ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.

Jackson is not only a business owner and a messenger of God but a proud mother of five successful children. Her store has been standing for 35 years and has made Jackson a historical figure without her even realizing her impact. Being the longest-running African-American female store owner in Elizabethtown’s downtown strip has never been something Jackson dwells on.

“All the glory belongs to God so therefore I don’t take any credit for God’s doing,” said Jackson. She doesn’t want to label her store as a “black business” and is focused on serving God’s people.

Jackson’s strong faith in God has carried her through the hardships of life but gave her the resolve to open up her store on W Broad St. “I didn’t come on my own, this is something God gave me to do,” said Jackson. Prior to opening her store in Elizabethtown, she was living in Whiteville and was comfortable with where her life was. A few health scares stamped out by the miracle of God made her faith stronger and she settled down with a management job. “I had a good-paying job and only lived seven minutes away.”

The turning point in Jackson’s life finally came after five years of working in management when God came to her with a Jonah experience while on vacation. Jackson was suffering from walking pneumonia and she describes the moment that God healed her in what felt like a calling.

That calling built upon the foundation of faith is what led and inspired Jackson to open a store in Elizabethtown. She started off in a small building and only made $9 on her first day in business. Jackson described the first three months as difficult as she had to deal with the sudden passing of her late husband and the risk of losing everything loomed over her head.

Jackson admitted that she thought about giving up and nearly succumbed to the financial pressure until one day she received an unexpected package the size of an iPhone. “I opened up the package and it was keyrings,” said Jackson.

The keyrings had engravings that said ‘the will of God will never lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you’ and from that moment Jackson knew she had to keep going. “Every time I thought about giving up, God would give me a sign.” The adversity only made Jackson’s faith in God stronger and she kept pushing on through each test handed her way.

Prior to coming to Elizabethtown, she would hear rumors of prejudice and would receive doubt from friends about the chances of success but that didn’t steer Jackson away from her calling. “I was scared at first but I decided to let the will of God lead me,” said Jackson.

As time passed her fear of prejudice lessened as she began to appreciate Elizabethtown more and more with each new interaction with customers visiting her store. Jackson stopped looking for prejudice altogether and focused on the mission God put in front of her. Reshaping her thinking through experiences with the community gave her the motivation needed to continue her journey.

Jackson’s kind heart and gentle soul built her a loyal customer base that stretched far and wide. On many occasions, her kind heart didn’t go unnoticed and God repaid her with blessings she didn’t ask for; one example of this is when a customer from West Virginia was so impacted by the encounter he had with Jackson that he donated $15,000 worth of product to her when her store barely had anything.

Jackson doesn’t believe in coincidences and her faith has played a major role in her success. During the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, Jackson had no idea how she was going to pay her bills for the duration of the lockdown.

“Someone paid for my rent for the first six months of the pandemic and I didn’t know who was doing it,” said Jackson when describing the mysterious ways in which God works. “These last few years have been tough but the people here are very supportive and God has come through for me every time.”

The Faith Partners Christian Supply reflects every single word she spoke and her character as a person. Jackson is grateful for the trials and tribulations along the way that has helped her thrive these past 35 years.

“My headline should be ‘when the will of God leads you the grace of God will keep you’ and that’s my story.”