Crystal Rogers cuts the ribbon on her new man-focused business!

During the ceremony, Rogers thanked everyone who got her to this point and explained the main services of The Man Cave Testosterone & Wellness.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Man Cave Testosterone & Wellness has cut the ribbon!

Mayor Campbell and the Chamber of Commerce welcomed Crystal Rogers to Elizabethtown on Thursday.

The Man Cave is a male-focused healthcare practice in which Rogers provides a safe, comfortable environment for men to discuss sensitive health issues and receive treatment without fear of embarrassment or shame.

“Part of The Man Cave is the privacy and confidentiality piece, so you don’t have to go to the pharmacy for medication,” Rogers said with a lighthearted joke that pharmacists know what each drug is for, or at least, she certainly hopes they do!

“One in four men die of heart disease every day, and that’s significant because it doesn’t matter what the race or the ethnic background is of the man— he could be white, Black, or Hispanic. Those numbers don’t change,” Rogers said during the ceremony. “Half of the men who die suddenly had no warning signs.”

The services offered by The Man Cave include but are not limited to testosterone management, sexual health, general exams, STI/STD screening and treatment, and PrEP services.

“PrEP is a service—pre-exposure prophylaxis—for HIV prevention. We do have LGBTQ in our community and I’m excited to offer this service to prevent HIV,” said Rogers.

Crystal Rogers demonstrated her passion for what she does at the ribbon-cutting, as well as her desire to help the men of Bladen County live their healthiest, longest, most empowering lives.

For more information about The Man Cave Testosterone & Wellness, call 910-801-0600 or visit themancavetrt.com.