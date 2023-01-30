Clean-up efforts and an investigation are underway

BLADEN COUNTY — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is currently investigating the release of animal waste into a nearby creek in Bladen County that resulted from one of the farm’s recycle lines.

The waste came from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 located at 11486 Old Fayetteville Rd in Fayetteville, and it is estimated that between 25,000 and 30,000 gallons of wastewater reached the creek after it entered a ditch that leads to Little Turnbull Creek.

However, clean-up efforts are currently underway.

As soon as farm personnel noticed the discharge of waste, immediate steps were taken to halt the waste flow, as well as to contain and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.

On Friday evening, Division of Water Resources (DWR) was notified of the failure of a recirculation pipe that lead to a discharge of untreated animal waste. DWR staff conducted an on-site investigation and observed that waste was nearly 0.69 miles from the secondary containment of the facility.

Wastewater in the creek appeared to be contained in the area by a beaver dam. The facility initiated pumping to recover the waste Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.

Hog farms can have large impacts on the environment, especially as a result of wastewater spills. Waste from pig farms is known to have the ability to carry pathogens, bacteria that is often resistant to antibiotics, as well as heavy metals that can be toxic when ingested.

Waste and fertilizer runoff from hog factory farms are riddled with microbes, pesticides, and hormones, which enters rivers, lakes, and streams. The waste kills fish, pollutes drinking water, and even causes algal blooms, which is the rapid growth of algae in a body of water, leading to the discoloration of the water.

DWR will continue on-site inspections throughout the clean-up and will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation.