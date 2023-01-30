Bladen County native Larrell Murchison stopped by the school while visiting home.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Second graders at Emereau Charter School got a special treat on Friday when Bladen County native and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison visited the school on Friday to answer questions from students and read them a story.

Murchison was all smiles as he sat in the classroom rocking chair with three second-grade classes smiling up at him. He was asked what he does in football, to which he gave a to-the-point answer. “I tackle people. That’s what I do,” Murchison said with a smile.

One student also asked Murchison if he liked LA. “LA is beautiful, but the food is bad,” he said with a laugh. “It can’t beat mama’s cooking or a burger from Melvin’s.”

Many of the students’ questions were about what it’s like to be famous and how to become famous.

It was these questions that Murchison always grinned at before answering. One question, in particular, asked Murchison how he got famous by playing football, and his answer had all of the educators in the room cheering.

“I went to college first. I went to school and got good grades. Once I got done getting good grades, I was playing football and I practiced at it and got good. Then I got to the NFL because I had good grades in college,” said Murchison as he looked out at the sea of 8-year-olds. “So if I didn’t have good grades, I wouldn’t be here. You guys are young and you have your whole life ahead of you so just get good grades while you can.” Following the enthusiastic applause of the teachers, you could hear one small, skeptical voice say “are you sure about that?”

Once each question had been answered, Murchison read the students “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss. He explained to the students that it was given to him by a former teacher, that it’s his favorite book, and that he takes it everywhere he goes. “I brought this book with me all the way from L.A.,” Murchison told the students.

Before reading the book, he explained to the kids that the book is right and that they too can visit amazing places if they make good choices and try their best at everything they undertake.

Following the storytime, Murchison took photos with each class. Despite being a professional football player, the students practically backed him into the television as they gathered around him to pose.

“Getting to come back here is my favorite thing to do,” Murchison said when asked if being famous is fun. “Getting to come back here and visit all of you.”