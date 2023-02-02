BLADEN COUNTY — John Edward Bungert, Jr., 46 of Bladenboro, has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child <=15, two counts of committing sex act as sub-parent, and three counts of crimes against nature.

On January 25, 2023, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female juvenile who disclosed sexual abuse. Through the assistance of Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center, a Forensic Interview was conducted with the victim. At the conclusion of the interview, using the facts gathered from the victim, investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of John Edward Bungert, Jr.

John Bungert, Jr. was served with criminal charges while in the custody of the Bladen County Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.