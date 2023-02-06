ELIZABETHTOWN — While much of the Northeast is locked in biting cold weather, here in Bladen County residents are starting to see the approach of warm weather.

The National Weather Service is calling for mild — even warm — weather in the coming days.

The high temperature on Monday reached 62 degrees, although the overnight low dropped back down into the low 30s.

Sunny weather is expected again today with a forecast of 63 degrees and low overnight dropping to just 42 degrees.

Residents in the greater Bladen County area can expect a high of 70 under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with the overnight low dropping into the low 50s.

Thursday is expected to be much the same but with a 50% chance of rain. Thursday night’s low will be only around, according to National Weather Service forecasters. A 50% chance of rain is expected Wednesday night lasting onto Friday. Chances of the rainy weather turning into a thunderstorm on Friday are about 60%.

While it’ll feel nice to have some warm-ish weather today, it won’t come very close to reaching the record high of 83 degrees set in 2019. The record low for Feb. 7 was set in 1988 when the temperature fell to just 12 degrees.

Still residents should feel better today with temperatures in the low 60s, which is well above the average of just 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.