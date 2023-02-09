BLADEN COUNTY — If Beta Convention serves as an indication of the state of an area’s younger generation, then Bladen County is in great hands.
The North Carolina Senior Beta Club Convention took place on Jan. 27 and 28 while the North Carolina Junior Beta Club Convention took place on Jan. 29-31. Both conventions were hosted by the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The Junior Beta Convention hosted over 3,500 elementary and middle school students
Between the two conventions, Bladen County students took home XXX awards.
Bladen Lakes Primary School took home six awards—2 school and 4 individual.
Bladenboro Primary School took home 21 awards—5 school and 16 individual.
Clarkton School of Discovery claimed 18 awards—6 school and 12 individual.
Emereau: Bladen earned 17 awards—
Elizabethtown Christian Academy secured 26 awards—6 school and 20 individual.
Tar Heel Middle School claimed 19 awards—8 school and 11 individual.
Bladenboro Middle School took home 21 awards—13 school and 8 individual.
West Bladen High School claimed 1 awards—3 school and 10 individual.
East Bladen High School secured 5 awards—3 school and 2 individual.
Bladen Early College High School took home 7 awards—3 school and 4 individual.
Bladen Lakes Primary School
Songfest, Elementary, 3rd place
Two-Dimensional Design, Elementary, 1st place
Kalis McKiver, Painting, Elementary, 5th place
Cataleya McKoy, Sculpture, Elementary, 5th place
Sherlyn Delgado Hermandez , Spanish 4th Grade, 3rd place
Kalis McKiver, Speech, Elementary, 4th place
Bladenboro Primary School
Living Literature, Elementary, 5th place
Apparel Design, Elementary, 4th place
Songfest, Elementary, 2nd place
Three-Dimensional Design, Elementary, 3rd place
Campaign Skit, Elementary, 2nd place
Jamison Raynor, Black & White Photography, Elementary, 4th place
Rey Alvarado, Black & White Photography, Elementary 5th place
Sherlyn Delgado Hermandez, Color Photography, Elementary, 2nd place
Audrie Andrews, Digital Art, Elementary, 5th place
Madisyn Butler, Jewelry, Elementary, 4th place
Pepper Autry, Mixed Media, Elementary, 2nd place
Jamison Raynor, Onsite Art Drawing, Elementary, 1st place
Ella Edwards, Onsite Art Painting, Elementary, 1st place
Ronnae McLean, Pottery, Elementary, 4th place
Ronnae McLean, Poetry, Elementary, 4th place
Carley Rhodes, Quilling, Elementary, 1st place
Emmitt Brown, Recyclable Art, Elementary, 3rd place
Josmar Mendoza Rojas, Spanish 4th Grade, 4th place
Jackson Britt, Speech, Elementary, 5th grade
Carmin McArthur, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Jayden McCarty, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Clarkton School of Discovery
Apparel Design, Junior, 3rd place
Performing Arts, Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 5th place
Service Learning Showcase, Junior, 3rd place
Songfest, Junior, 2nd place
Portfolio, Junior, 2nd place
Trading Pin, Junior, 5th place
Claire DeVane, Digital Art, Junior, 4th place
Liberty Osborne, Jewelry, Junior, 2nd place
Awnnica Ringer, Poetry, Junior, 5th place
Avery Smith, Recyclable Art, Junior, 3rd place
Lucas Bridgers, Science, 6th Grade, 4th place
Awnnica Ringer, Onsite Art Painting, Junior, 2nd place
Salvador Estrada, Spanish 6th Grade, 4th place
Natalia Zarate Flores, Spanish 8th Grade, 2nd place
Jaxion Hair, Woodworking, Junior 1st
Quadir Brown, NC Junior Beta Club Vice President
Aiden Trinidad, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Brooklyn Skinner, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Elizabethtown Christian Academy
Apparel Design Junior: 2nd place
Club Trading Pin Elementary: 5th place
Living Literature Elementary, 1st place
Living Literature Junior, 3rd place
Performing Arts Small Group Junior, 2nd place
Conference Growth Award
Kenley Smeigh, Black & White Photography Junior, 1st place
Christian Andrews, Woodworking Elementary, 2nd place
Maci Sykes, Digital Art Elementary, 4th place
Emily Kallam, Drawing Elementary, 4th place
Wyatt Price, Drawing Junior, 4th place
Ava Brisson, Hand-drawn Anime Elementary, 5th place
Gavin Campbell, Hand-drawn Anime Junior, 1st place
Laikyn Rogerson, Language Arts 5th Grade, 1st place
Zoya Patel, Math 4th Grade, 5th place
Alyssa McQueen, Math 5th Grade, 2nd place
Mary Scott Walters, Mixed Media Elementary, 4th place
Zoya Patel, On-site Drawing, 5th place
Laken Johnson, Painting Junior, 5th place
Zoya Patel, Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Elementary Dance, 5th place
Brennan Faircloth, Poetry Elementary, 1st place
Ayden Chadwick, Quilling Elementary, 3rd place
Isabella Beard, Quilling Junior, 2nd place
Cooper Sasser, Recyclable Art Elementary, 1st place
Landry Turner, Social Studies 4th Grade, 2nd place
Ayden Chadwick, Speech Elementary, 2nd place
Tar Heel Middle School
Apparel Design, 4th place
Marketing & Communications, Elementary, 4th place
Book Battle, Elementary, 4th place
Musicology, Elementary Oral, 2nd place
Musicology, Elementary Written, 2nd place
Performing Arts, Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Vocalist, 2nd place
Songfest, Junior, 5th
Three-Dimensional Design, Junior, 5th place
Emily Campos-Estrada, Drawing, Junior, 3rd place
Bryanna Brady, Fiber Arts, Elementary, 5th place
Chassidy Dennis-Smith, Spelling Bee, Elementary Oral, 5th place
Chassidy Dennis-Smith, Spelling Bee, Elementary Written, 5th place
Kira Strickland, Painting, Elementary, 1st place
Emily Campos-Estrada, Painting, Junior, 3rd place
Ethan Wil-Dey, Science 8th Grade, 5th place
Javier Cabrera Mendez, Spanish 6th Grade, 3rd place
Lluvia Sanchez Orellana, Spanish 8th Grade, 5th place
Everlee Nance, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Ashley Solis-Sandoval, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
Bladenboro Middle School
Marketing & Communications, Elementary, 5th place
Marketing & Communications, Junior, 5th place
Performing Arts, Elementary, Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 4th place
Performing Arts Elementary Small Group, 2nd place
Performing Arts Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 3rd place
Service Learning Showcase, Elementary, 5th place
Service Learning Showcase, Junior, 5th place
Songfest, Junior, 3rd place
Portfolio, Elementary, 2nd place
Technology, Elementary, 2nd place
Technology, Junior, 5th place
Three-Dimensional Design, Junior, 2nd place
Two-Dimensional Design, Junior, 2nd place
Kyrstin Delite Owens, Color Photography, Junior, 1st place
Shaylynn Mae Nealy, Painting, Elementary, 4th place
Talon Bailey, Sculpture, Junior, 1st place
Vilma Edith Ortiz-Hernandez, Spanish 5th Grade, 5th place
Abbey Claire Nance, Speech, Elementary, 1st place
Keithan Ray Russ, Woodworking, Elementary, 4th place
Andrew Isaac Wren, Woodworking, Junior, 4th place
Andrew Isaac Wren, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award
West Bladen High School
Musicology, Senior Oral, 2nd place
Performing Arts, Senior Large Group, 3rd place
Portfolio, Senior, 3rd place
Faith Wren, Fiber Arts Division I, Senior, 4th place
Makenna Thurman, French 9th Grade, 1st place
Yuridia Santana-Dominguez, Hand Drawn Anime Division I, 4th place
Madilyn Walters, Language Arts 11th Grade, 3rd place
Maycee Bullard, Quilling Division II, Senior, 2nd place
Aaron Pait, Science 10th Grade, 4th place
Isabel Cookson, Sculpture Division I, Senior, 3rd place
Wayden Norris, Social Studies 12th Grade, 2nd place
Helaina Conklin, Social Studies 9th Grade, 3rd place
Aaron Wren, Woodworking Division II, Senior, 1st place
East Bladen High School
Performing Arts, Senior Solo, Duo, Trio-Vocalist, 5th place
Show Choir, Senior, 5th place
Campaign Skit, Senior, 3rd place
Jair McElveen, NC Senior Beta Club President
Abigail Franzeo, Fiber Arts Division II, Senior, 1st place
Bladen Early College High School
Performing Arts, Senior Small Group, 2nd place
Three-Dimensional Design, Senior, 1st place
Club Trading Pin, Senior, 5th place
Isaiah Loftis, Drawing Division I, Senior, 4th place
Abril Mena Martinez, Drawing Division II, Senior, 4th place
Jenna Dove, Fiber Arts Division I, Senior, 5th place
Jayden Dew, Recyclable Art Division I, Senior, 3rd place