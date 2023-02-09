BLADEN COUNTY — If Beta Convention serves as an indication of the state of an area’s younger generation, then Bladen County is in great hands.

The North Carolina Senior Beta Club Convention took place on Jan. 27 and 28 while the North Carolina Junior Beta Club Convention took place on Jan. 29-31. Both conventions were hosted by the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

The Junior Beta Convention hosted over 3,500 elementary and middle school students

Between the two conventions, Bladen County students took home XXX awards.

Bladen Lakes Primary School took home six awards—2 school and 4 individual.

Bladenboro Primary School took home 21 awards—5 school and 16 individual.

Clarkton School of Discovery claimed 18 awards—6 school and 12 individual.

Emereau: Bladen earned 17 awards—

Elizabethtown Christian Academy secured 26 awards—6 school and 20 individual.

Tar Heel Middle School claimed 19 awards—8 school and 11 individual.

Bladenboro Middle School took home 21 awards—13 school and 8 individual.

West Bladen High School claimed 1 awards—3 school and 10 individual.

East Bladen High School secured 5 awards—3 school and 2 individual.

Bladen Early College High School took home 7 awards—3 school and 4 individual.

Bladen Lakes Primary School

Songfest, Elementary, 3rd place

Two-Dimensional Design, Elementary, 1st place

Kalis McKiver, Painting, Elementary, 5th place

Cataleya McKoy, Sculpture, Elementary, 5th place

Sherlyn Delgado Hermandez , Spanish 4th Grade, 3rd place

Kalis McKiver, Speech, Elementary, 4th place

Bladenboro Primary School

Living Literature, Elementary, 5th place

Apparel Design, Elementary, 4th place

Songfest, Elementary, 2nd place

Three-Dimensional Design, Elementary, 3rd place

Campaign Skit, Elementary, 2nd place

Jamison Raynor, Black & White Photography, Elementary, 4th place

Rey Alvarado, Black & White Photography, Elementary 5th place

Sherlyn Delgado Hermandez, Color Photography, Elementary, 2nd place

Audrie Andrews, Digital Art, Elementary, 5th place

Madisyn Butler, Jewelry, Elementary, 4th place

Pepper Autry, Mixed Media, Elementary, 2nd place

Jamison Raynor, Onsite Art Drawing, Elementary, 1st place

Ella Edwards, Onsite Art Painting, Elementary, 1st place

Ronnae McLean, Pottery, Elementary, 4th place

Ronnae McLean, Poetry, Elementary, 4th place

Carley Rhodes, Quilling, Elementary, 1st place

Emmitt Brown, Recyclable Art, Elementary, 3rd place

Josmar Mendoza Rojas, Spanish 4th Grade, 4th place

Jackson Britt, Speech, Elementary, 5th grade

Carmin McArthur, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Jayden McCarty, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Clarkton School of Discovery

Apparel Design, Junior, 3rd place

Performing Arts, Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 5th place

Service Learning Showcase, Junior, 3rd place

Songfest, Junior, 2nd place

Portfolio, Junior, 2nd place

Trading Pin, Junior, 5th place

Claire DeVane, Digital Art, Junior, 4th place

Liberty Osborne, Jewelry, Junior, 2nd place

Awnnica Ringer, Poetry, Junior, 5th place

Avery Smith, Recyclable Art, Junior, 3rd place

Lucas Bridgers, Science, 6th Grade, 4th place

Awnnica Ringer, Onsite Art Painting, Junior, 2nd place

Salvador Estrada, Spanish 6th Grade, 4th place

Natalia Zarate Flores, Spanish 8th Grade, 2nd place

Jaxion Hair, Woodworking, Junior 1st

Quadir Brown, NC Junior Beta Club Vice President

Aiden Trinidad, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Brooklyn Skinner, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Elizabethtown Christian Academy

Apparel Design Junior: 2nd place

Club Trading Pin Elementary: 5th place

Living Literature Elementary, 1st place

Living Literature Junior, 3rd place

Performing Arts Small Group Junior, 2nd place

Conference Growth Award

Kenley Smeigh, Black & White Photography Junior, 1st place

Christian Andrews, Woodworking Elementary, 2nd place

Maci Sykes, Digital Art Elementary, 4th place

Emily Kallam, Drawing Elementary, 4th place

Wyatt Price, Drawing Junior, 4th place

Ava Brisson, Hand-drawn Anime Elementary, 5th place

Gavin Campbell, Hand-drawn Anime Junior, 1st place

Laikyn Rogerson, Language Arts 5th Grade, 1st place

Zoya Patel, Math 4th Grade, 5th place

Alyssa McQueen, Math 5th Grade, 2nd place

Mary Scott Walters, Mixed Media Elementary, 4th place

Zoya Patel, On-site Drawing, 5th place

Laken Johnson, Painting Junior, 5th place

Zoya Patel, Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Elementary Dance, 5th place

Brennan Faircloth, Poetry Elementary, 1st place

Ayden Chadwick, Quilling Elementary, 3rd place

Isabella Beard, Quilling Junior, 2nd place

Cooper Sasser, Recyclable Art Elementary, 1st place

Landry Turner, Social Studies 4th Grade, 2nd place

Ayden Chadwick, Speech Elementary, 2nd place

Tar Heel Middle School

Apparel Design, 4th place

Marketing & Communications, Elementary, 4th place

Book Battle, Elementary, 4th place

Musicology, Elementary Oral, 2nd place

Musicology, Elementary Written, 2nd place

Performing Arts, Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Vocalist, 2nd place

Songfest, Junior, 5th

Three-Dimensional Design, Junior, 5th place

Emily Campos-Estrada, Drawing, Junior, 3rd place

Bryanna Brady, Fiber Arts, Elementary, 5th place

Chassidy Dennis-Smith, Spelling Bee, Elementary Oral, 5th place

Chassidy Dennis-Smith, Spelling Bee, Elementary Written, 5th place

Kira Strickland, Painting, Elementary, 1st place

Emily Campos-Estrada, Painting, Junior, 3rd place

Ethan Wil-Dey, Science 8th Grade, 5th place

Javier Cabrera Mendez, Spanish 6th Grade, 3rd place

Lluvia Sanchez Orellana, Spanish 8th Grade, 5th place

Everlee Nance, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Ashley Solis-Sandoval, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

Bladenboro Middle School

Marketing & Communications, Elementary, 5th place

Marketing & Communications, Junior, 5th place

Performing Arts, Elementary, Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 4th place

Performing Arts Elementary Small Group, 2nd place

Performing Arts Junior-Solo, Duo, Trio-Variety Act, 3rd place

Service Learning Showcase, Elementary, 5th place

Service Learning Showcase, Junior, 5th place

Songfest, Junior, 3rd place

Portfolio, Elementary, 2nd place

Technology, Elementary, 2nd place

Technology, Junior, 5th place

Three-Dimensional Design, Junior, 2nd place

Two-Dimensional Design, Junior, 2nd place

Kyrstin Delite Owens, Color Photography, Junior, 1st place

Shaylynn Mae Nealy, Painting, Elementary, 4th place

Talon Bailey, Sculpture, Junior, 1st place

Vilma Edith Ortiz-Hernandez, Spanish 5th Grade, 5th place

Abbey Claire Nance, Speech, Elementary, 1st place

Keithan Ray Russ, Woodworking, Elementary, 4th place

Andrew Isaac Wren, Woodworking, Junior, 4th place

Andrew Isaac Wren, Golden Ticket Premier Performer Award

West Bladen High School

Musicology, Senior Oral, 2nd place

Performing Arts, Senior Large Group, 3rd place

Portfolio, Senior, 3rd place

Faith Wren, Fiber Arts Division I, Senior, 4th place

Makenna Thurman, French 9th Grade, 1st place

Yuridia Santana-Dominguez, Hand Drawn Anime Division I, 4th place

Madilyn Walters, Language Arts 11th Grade, 3rd place

Maycee Bullard, Quilling Division II, Senior, 2nd place

Aaron Pait, Science 10th Grade, 4th place

Isabel Cookson, Sculpture Division I, Senior, 3rd place

Wayden Norris, Social Studies 12th Grade, 2nd place

Helaina Conklin, Social Studies 9th Grade, 3rd place

Aaron Wren, Woodworking Division II, Senior, 1st place

East Bladen High School

Performing Arts, Senior Solo, Duo, Trio-Vocalist, 5th place

Show Choir, Senior, 5th place

Campaign Skit, Senior, 3rd place

Jair McElveen, NC Senior Beta Club President

Abigail Franzeo, Fiber Arts Division II, Senior, 1st place

Bladen Early College High School

Performing Arts, Senior Small Group, 2nd place

Three-Dimensional Design, Senior, 1st place

Club Trading Pin, Senior, 5th place

Isaiah Loftis, Drawing Division I, Senior, 4th place

Abril Mena Martinez, Drawing Division II, Senior, 4th place

Jenna Dove, Fiber Arts Division I, Senior, 5th place

Jayden Dew, Recyclable Art Division I, Senior, 3rd place