THIS WEEK IN BLADEN COUNTY HISTORY

Five Years Ago: It was standing room only at the Board of Elections on Monday afternoon, when the filing period opened for the 2018 election. Incumbent Sheriff Jim McVicker kicked things off when the filing period opened at noon, and he will have some competition. He will battle for his seat against newcomer Hakeem Brown and candidate veteran W.M. “Billy” Ward. (From the Feb. 16 Bladen Journal, Candidate filing opens with a flurry)

One Year Ago: One fatality and 32 more positive tests for COVID-19 were added for Bladen County on Friday. The state Department of Health and Human Services report concluding the week pushed the February totals to five deaths and 432 positive tests. Since the pandemic began, there have been 114 deaths, 9,058 positive tests, and 8,696 recoveries. Statewide, DHHS said Friday there were 3,556 people hospitalized; deaths numbered 21,665; and the positive tests have reached 2,525,734. (From the Feb. 15 Bladen Journal, Totals rise to five deaths, 431 positive tests in a month)

Source: Bladen Journal Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

On February 14, 1943, saxophonist Maceo Parker was born in Kinston. Perhaps best known for his work with James Brown, Parker brought funk to the soul music of the James Brown Band. For nearly 20 years, Brown’s call “Maceo, I want you to Blow!” summoned his unique sound.

Parker was exposed to music early. His father played at least two instruments, and both of his parents sang for their church. His brother was also musical, and the pair joined James Brown’s band together in 1964. He has gone on to collaborate with a host of artists including George Clinton, Prince, Ray Charles, James Taylor, the Dave Matthews Band and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Among Parker’s many accolades and awards are the 2003 Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award, the 2012 Les Victoires du Jazz in Paris Lifetime Achievement Award and the Icon Award at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam.

Parker tours internationally to this day.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On Feb. 13, 1880, Thomas Edison observed Thermionic emission.

Ob Feb. 13, 1960, Black college students staged the first of the Nashville sit-ins

On Feb. 14, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied for a patent for the telephone

On Feb. 14, 1919, The Polish-Soviet War began.

On Feb. 14, 1949, The parliament of Israel, the Knesset, convened for the first time.

Source: Wikipedia