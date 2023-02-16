Joyce Hill, right, and Production Manager Mike Skipper, load freshly printed Bladen Journals into an inserting machine Monday as Tuesday’s edition comes off the paper’s new printing press.

Mike Skipper at the Bladen Journal’s print plant in Lumberton checks the print quality of the Tuesday paper before giving the OK to start the press run Monday on the paper’s new printing press.

Mike Watts, from Impressions Unlimited, works with the Bladen Journal’s print team as the Tuesday edition comes off the paper’s new printing press in Lumberton on Monday.

Oscar Figueroa, from Impressions Unlimited, works with the Bladen Journal’s print team as the Tuesday edition prepares to be printed on the new printing press at the paper’s print plant in Lumberton Monday.

Mike Skipper and Scott Adkins make adjustments to the Bladen Journal’s printing press Monday in Lumberton.

Mike Skipper at the Bladen Journal’s print plant in Lumberton fine tunes the printing press Monday as the Bladen Journal is printed.

Mike Skipper at the Bladen Journal’s print plant in Lumberton monitors print quality of the Tuesday’s paper as it comes of the new press on Monday.

LUMBERTON — The first few test publications began rolling off the Robesonian’s printing press this week as the production team continued to work out the kinks of the expanded machine. The Bladen Journal is printed at the Robesonian office in Lumberton.

It’ll be several more days before the refurbished and expanded press is fully operational, according to Regional Publisher Denis Ward.

The Bladen Journal’s production team began work on the press in late January with the goal of providing better print quality and more color options for both the Bladen Journal newspaper and its commercial print customers.

The aging printing press, which relied on 1970s printing units, now has updated units from the 21’s century.

“This will provide us with more color options and better quality,” said Mike Skipper, production manager at the Robesonian print plant.

Each of the “new-to-the Robesonian” print units provides one of four colors — cyan (blue), magenta (red), yellow, and black — commonly known as CMYK printing.

A color photo on a single page in the newspaper requires the newsprint to pass through each color unit on its way to a folding and trimming machine. More print units mean more color opportunities.

“Our print team deserves a lot of credit for the work they’ve been tasked with during this install,” said Sara Fox, the Bladen Journal’s Editor and General Manager.

David Kennard, Executive Editor for the Robesonian said, “I’ll be honest, it’s thrilling to watch the behemoth machine start-up and pump out pages that just moments before were just words and images on a newsroom computer.”

Skipper said the project, which was projected to be completed by the end of February, is on schedule.