LUMBERTON — Bladen County native Lynn Minges of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association gave the Lumberton Area Update in the Comfort Suites hotel conference room on Wednesday.

Angela Sumner of the Lumberton Visitors Bureau started the meeting by asking attendees to introduce themselves. Main speaker Minges began by stating she had around two decades of experience inside government and related her frustration that during that time she could not lobby for the food and lodging industries, together referred to as the hospitality industry.

“We didn’t do a good job in asking for things,” Minges said.

Minges said she works with the ABC Commission and the General Assembly and has connections inside the government, and can run interreference for business in trouble with the government.

“I have a team of three lobbyists working over there,” Minges said, to take advantage of the current pro-business atmosphere.

Minges said she aims to be the voice of the hospitality industry, after the turbulence the industry was subjected through during COVID.

“Our industry took a hit,” Minges said, adding the industry had trouble bringing back workers, but had rebounded.

“We’re still down about 8,000 jobs in our sector,” Minges said, explaining the job sector had grown, which magnified problems, and occupancy remained down.

She wondered what state the industry would be like if it was at full employment, admitting that everything the attendees do, their costs are up.

“We’re really focused on ABC reform,” Minges said, criticizing North Carolina’s alcohol laws as archaic

“Things that seem like they’re common sense,” Minges said, “They’re not so common,” and encouraged the attendees to call their legislators.

Minges said North Carolina cannot have a Happy Hour, and must discount alcohol all day if it is discounted at all. She said that in Raleigh, it is only possible to buy liquor from a single location, and nobody in the state knows what all of the locations stock.

“We’re working for a much more modernized system” Minges said.

Minges said her organization had surveyed employers and found they were stressed, with bad morale, and problems with understaffing. She said restaurants were limiting hours, capacity, days open, and offerings, and that recruiting was a significant problem for all restaurants. Minges said the industry’s worker shortage could be addressed by increasing the number of H2B visas by 65,000, though Minges also said she supported strong border controls.

She said they also surveyed current, former, and potential employees to get a different perspective on food and hospitality jobs. The employees felt they were underpaid, Minges said, working too many hours to make up shortages, felt their jobs were stigmatizing, and didn’t think there were career opportunities in restaurants or retail. Employees also offered pay uncertainty as a concern.

“They left,” Minges said of recently departed employees, “because they found better career opportunities.”

Minges said the NCRLA was in the process of selecting a marketing firm to use the data they had collected.

To change the aforementioned perception of the industry, and rehabilitate the damage done to it by reality TV, Minges said, employers should emphasize the flexibility their jobs offer.

“We need to emphasize the flexibility, the fun,” said Minges.

Surveyed individuals also stated they would prefer working in a hotel to working in a bank. Hotel work, Minges said, offered a chance to meet interesting people. She said the industry should emphasize the jobs as pathways to the future, such as a story she related to the audience about a former homeless person who went from training to being a general manager in two years, with Minges adding that hourly workers can become GMs.

Minges said the industry should underscore that the jobs they provide are honorable, flexible, and good paying, though she did concede dealing with the public was unappealing. People are angry, Minges said, which she attributed to pent-up frustration from COVID.

Another issue Minges said her organization was trying to address was the problem of people remaining in hotels and not paying their bills. She said this was a problem with the definitions of hotel guest and tenant. She said their was a statewide problem of people moving into hotels and not paying. Minges said the proposed bill which would make unpaying guests tenants after 90 days had been passed by the House the week prior, and was currently in the Senate. Minges said she would be calling the governor’s office to ensure the governor would not veto the bill again.