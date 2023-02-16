ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Rotary Club met on Wednesday at San Jose restaurant for their usual meeting.

As spring approaches, the Rotarians are focusing on the numerous upcoming events in which members are involved.

Sondra Guyton with Bladen Community College has two events next week—a “baby shower” on Feb. 23 to welcome a new nursing simulation baby that will help give students more hands-on experience, and a family event on Feb. 2 in which the 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus will perform.

Terri Dennison, Executive Director for the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce gave her usual run-down of upcoming events such as the Year of the Trail events happening this weekend (Feb. 17-19), as well as the first event celebrating the founding of Elizabethtown on March 4.

There are many things in the works for the Rotarians, but one thing that was enthusiastically discussed is the desire and need for new members.

Currently, there are 22 active members of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club, and although this may sound like a lot, given the sheer amount of community service they provide to Bladen County, less than two dozen active and participating members can lead to some challenges.

Rotary International is one of the largest service organizations with over 46,000 member clubs throughout the world. The mission of Rotary International and all Rotarians is to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

Membership is by invitation only, and those interested in learning more about the requirements and time commitment can reach out to Cristin Hursey or Terri Dennison.

If you are passionate about community service and are interested in potentially joining, make sure you give yourself the famous Four-Way test utilized by all Rotarians: is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it beneficial to all concerned?